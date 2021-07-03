Shohei Ohtani Likely To Pitch In Upcoming Red Sox-Angels Series

Alex Cora believes Ohtani will take the hill Wednesday

by

Red Sox fans reportedly are in for a treat when Boston travels to Los Angeles for a three-game set against the Angels this week.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani seems to be on track to take the mound against the Red Sox during the upcoming series. The right-handed hurler, who incredibly also has recorded 30 home runs on the campaign, will take the rubber Tuesday, according to Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on NESN.

Jose Suarez is listed as the Angels’ probable pitcher for the first game of the series Monday.

Ohtani has faced Boston once in his career and did not take the mound during a three-game series in Boston back in April.

