Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises J.D. Martinez After Outfield Assist

J.D. Martinez gave the Boston Red Sox another chance at a win with his throw from left field in the 10th inning of Saturday’s eventual 7-6 loss in extra innings.

The Red Sox left fielder, who fans usually see as the designated hitter, made a game-saving play to get Boston out of a bases-loaded jam. Martinez caught a Elvis Andrus line drive for the second out and immediately threw home to Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, who planted a tag on Oakland Athletics’ Sean Murphy. Murphy, who accounted for the third out, would have been the game-winning run in the 10th. Instead, the game went deeper into extras.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Martinez for continuing to put in the outfield work so that plays like that one Saturday come to fruition.

“I mean, he’s a good outfielder. J.D. is a good outfielder,” Cora said on a postgame video conference. “He’s just a big guy moving out there, but he takes pride in his defense. He loves playing the outfield. Of course, where we’re at, in his role here, he doesn’t do that often but he prepares on a daily basis. He puts the work. He plays catch, he long tosses and he’s in-tune with the situation.

“That was a great throw,” Cora added. “There were a lot of good things that happened there. What an interesting game. Just happened that we ended up on the losing side.”

The Athletics pulled out the win in the 12th inning despite Boston holding a 6-4 lead entering the bottom half of the frame.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-A’s game.