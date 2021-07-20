Red Sox Notes: Lineup Shuffle Made Alex Cora ‘Look Good’ Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

There was no denying the Red Sox offense was struggling, and for Alex Cora, enough became enough in the middle of Boston’s lopsided loss to New York on Sunday evening.

“In the middle of the game yesterday I wrote it down,” the Red Sox manager said of the batting order he rolled out the next night after after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

That shakeup of the lineup led to a 13-4 victory Monday.

Between J.D Martinez and Rafael Devers, leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández and No. 2 Jarren Duran, they compiled four runs, six RBIs and a walk. Martinez was 4-for-4 with two runs and a walk batting fifth. And toward the bottom half of the lineup, Alex Verdugo worked three walks and two runs.

Hernández, Martinez, Danny Santana, Hunter Renfroe, Devers and recent call-up Duran all went yard off the eight Blue Jays pitchers they faced. This box score, truly, was something.

“We haven’t been great offensively since since we went to Oakland,” Cora said over Zoom after the game. “I just felt like moving people around probably relaxed a few guys. And I think the key also is getting J.D. those two guys in front of him. You know, he’s an RBI machine, and it’s just happens that he’s been doing a good job throughout the season. But I felt like it was time to go with Xander, Raffy and J.D. in that order and obviously just giving the kid a chance to hit at the top of the lineup and see what happens.

“They made me look good, I guess.”