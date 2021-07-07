Red Sox Odds: Boston Continues To Rise In Pennant, World Series Pools

NESN Logo Sign In

It will never not be fun to remind Las Vegas bookmakers when they’re wrong. And when it comes to the Boston Red Sox, there’s not a team in baseball the guys behind the counter were more wrong on.

Most sportsbooks posted season win totals of “Over” or “Under” 79 or 80 wins for the Sox. Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angeles, Boston was 54-33 in the standings. If the Red Sox split the remaining games on the schedule, they’ll still win 91.

The crazier opening numbers were in the preseason future markets for the division, pennant and World Series. Boston was as high as 20-to-1 to win the American League East, 30-to-1 to win the American League and 70-to-1 to win the whole enchilada.

Betting odds of 20-to-1 imply less than 5 percent probability, while 70-to-1 implies just above a 1 percent chance. So, bookmakers didn’t expect the Red Sox to contend for anything given the math.

We’ve talked at length about how Boston’s division number has been on the move. The price has shifted from +450 six weeks ago to a drastically more expensive -200 in the present. So, a $100 bet won you $450 back in late May, but now you have to lay $200 to win $100.

Sheesh.

Even if the Red Sox hit a rough patch and have a few bad weeks, their future numbers won’t balloon that much. That’s because of all the liability that has built up over the last three months. Bookmakers had to slash all those bloated prices because bettors began to realize that the Sox are contenders.