The Boston Red Sox would love to celebrate a triumph over the Los Angeles Angels when they travel back home.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec to the lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Angels. Vázquez sat out Tuesday’s game, which the Angels won 5-3. Dalbec entered the fray in the seventh inning as a replacement for Danny Santana, who suffered a quad injury running out a ground out.

Vazquez and Dalbec represent a change at the bottom of Boston’s batting order, as Connor Wong and Santana give way to their returns.

The rest of Boston’s lineup is the same as it was Tuesday. Kiké Hernández leads off and plays center field. Alex Verdugo is the left fielder and bats second. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield trio and bats sixth.

J.D. Martinez is the designated hitter and bats third.

In addition to Dalbec, Boston’s infield consists of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers — who’ll bat fourth and fifth, respectively — and second baseman Christian Arroyo, who bats seventh.

Eduardo Rodríguez is the Red Sox starting pitcher. Boston has won each of his last six starts.