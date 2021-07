NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got their guy.

Boston had its highest draft pick in 50 years as they selected fourth overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on July 11.

The Red Sox selected shortstop Marcelo Mayer out of Eastlake High School (CA) and he sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss his path.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.