Olympics Preview: Jayson Tatum, USA Men’s Basketball Ready To Defend Gold

The United States men’s basketball team enters the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in a rather unfamiliar position.

Team USA, who has won 15 gold medals in Olympic history and travel to Tokyo as the three-time defending gold medalist, has not stomped out the international competition like previous teams had. Team USA finished seventh place at the World Championships in 2018. And most recently, Team USA lost to Nigeria, the same country it beat by 83 points in 2012, and Australia during an underwhelming .500 performance in Las Vegas.

Does Team USA boast enough talent to bring back gold? Well, yes. Of course it does.

After all, the 2021 group rosters a host of NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

There is plenty of talent. The challenge pertaining to Team USA is getting that talent to mesh together, to find cohesion among a star-studded group. It also could be a challenge for Team USA to overcome its lack of size, although the group’s scoring depth is unmatched.

SCHEDULE

(All games will be held at Saitama Super Arena, Japan)

Preliminary Round/Group A Play

Sunday vs. France, 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. ET

July 31: vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. ET