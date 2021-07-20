What Has Surprised Alex Cora About Bobby Dalbec’s Recent Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec is stumbling at this part of the 2021 campaign.

Dalbec is batting .206 with seven hits in 34 at bats since the start of July. He has just one extra-base hit during the last 12 games (eight starts).

Red Sox manager Alex Cora pointed to one specific factor that has “surprised” him amid Dalbec’s struggles.

“The one thing that I didn’t expect was the strikeout-to-walk ratio,” Cora said during a pregame video conference before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dalbec, of note, has struck out 13 times without a walk in the last 12 games. Those numbers jump to 45 strikeouts and three walks when dating back to June 2 — a 33-game sample size. Dalbec has walked 12 times this season with 99 strikeouts.

“I do believe this guy, he understands the strike zone. He wasn’t going to chase pitches. He was going to walk more,” Cora said. “The swings and misses we knew, you know, it was part of the equation, but also plate discipline. There’s not too may walks lately. I don’t think he’s walked in the month of July, he only had three in June, if am not mistaken. So that part, it surprised me because I do believe this guy knows the strike zone and he can walk.

“It’s not like we go up there trying to walk, but he can control the strike zone.” Cora continued.