No on would have blamed Alex Cora if he lost his mind during his postgame media availability Wednesday following the Red Sox’s 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins in extra innings.

At some point, with the way Boston’s been playing defense and running the bases, something needs to whip them back into shape.

“It’s an area we’ve been bad,” Cora admitted postgame, sounding defeated after another messy and stressful game.

He didn’t mention any players by name, but it was no secret what he was referring to.

Down 4-0 with two outs in the fourth, Alex Verdugo admired a hard hit ball that flew toward center. Unfortunately, it didn’t leave the park, and instead of hitting a double, he was thrown out back-tracking to first.

Also, Christian Vázquez didn’t run home on contact after seemingly forgetting the Red Sox had two outs.

“Forget the outs, we didn’t run out of the box; probably a different game early on,” Cora admitted.