Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Finish Off Twins Despite Ninth-Inning Rally

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox mounted a respectable ninth-inning comeback, but reliever Hansel Robles was unable to keep the Minnesota Twins off the board in the extra frame and Boston fell 9-6 at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Red Sox, who fall to 72-56 on the season. Boston now enters Thursday’s game against the Twins in hopes of claiming a series win.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had plenty of chances to score, and once they finally did, they had two more opportunities to walk-it-off. Unfortunately, the latter didn’t come to fruition as the Red Sox wasted a prime opportunity with the winning run on third base and one out in the ninth inning. Like it had played out previously Wednesday night, Boston didn’t come up with a clutch hit as Alex Verdugo struck out for the second out of the inning and Hunter Renfroe popped out to the catcher to end the threat with Xander Bogaerts standing on third. It came after Boston scored two runs on three hits in the ninth to force extra innings and before Robles allowed five runs in the 10th inning as Minnesota pulled away.

The Red Sox left 12 runners on base in the game. Boston was 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position during the contest, as well. And the fact that J.D. Martinez (0-for-2), Bogaerts (0-for-2), Rafael Devers (0-for-1), Verdugo (0-for-2) and Renfroe (0-for-1) were a combine 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position is perhaps the most telling sign from the contest.

STARS OF THE GAME

— It was a night of many Red Sox firsts for Schwarber. Schwarber recorded his first three-hit game and blasted his first home run since joining the team. He finished the night 3-for-6 with two RBIs and one run scored and played a key factor in Boston forcing extra innings as his game-tying, two-run blast in the ninth did it.

— Twins slugger Miguel Sanó hit the furthest home run of the MLB season as he took Boston starter Nick Pivetta 495 feet to center in the third inning.

— Josh Taylor retired the side on just nine pitches in the ninth. It kept Boston within striking distance and the Red Sox responded by scoring a pair of runs to force extras.

— Kiké Hernández recorded three hits of his own including a solo home run in the 10th inning to cut Boston’s deficit to 9-6. The Red Sox utility man went 3-for-6 with two runs and one RBI in the contest.

HOW THE FAVORITE FARED

The Red Sox (-1.5) entered Wednesday night as the favorite with the total set at 10.5 runs after the two teams combine to score 20 runs in Boston’s 11-9 win Tuesday. And while the Red Sox covered Tuesday, they weren’t able to do so Wednesday. The total hit the over for a second straight game between the Red Sox and Twins, though.