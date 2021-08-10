NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball postseason is quickly approaching.

The dog days of summer officially are in full form and the American League standings are tightening up as each team attempts to put together a stretch run to finish out the regular season.

Although the Boston Red Sox have been slumping of late, they currently sit four games back of first place in the AL East but have a chance to make up ground as they open a three-game series with the first place Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Boston currently is tied with the Oakland Athletics for the two wild card spots, but the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are gaining ground as the two rivals sit two and three games out of the final spot.

For more on how the standings currently look, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.