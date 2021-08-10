Ben Roethlisberger Explains Health Regimen, Cracks Tom Brady Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Roethlisberger, like Tom Brady, very well could be playing quarterback in the NFL into his 40s.

Brady has amassed impressive longevity by following an intensely specific and strict nutrition and workout plan. Roethlisberger? Well, not so much.

This isn’t to say the Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller, who turns 40 in early March, is reckless when it comes to keeping himself sharp and in shape. It’s just safe to say he gives himself a bit more freedom with his diet than Brady.

“So much was made a week or two (ago),” Roethlisberger told The Washington Post’s Mark Maske. “I mean, listen, as you get older — for the last four or five years, I’ve really focused on having a trainer, my body. Part of it’s football. But part of it’s life. I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom (Brady), but I’m not eating avocado ice cream. Yeah, you have a chef and you try and eat healthy. But you’re eating healthy because you want to be and feel good.”

The Steelers likely will need a rejuvenated Roethlisberger if they want to reach the postseason. But even if the two-time Super Bowl champion plays at a high level, making it out of the tough AFC North won’t be an easy task for Pittsburgh.