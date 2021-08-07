NESN Logo Sign In

Brock Holt has become quite the pitcher since moving from the Boston Red Sox.

Well, he’s not exactly rotation material, but the utility man made his third career appearance on the mound when he threw an inning of relief for the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The Rangers were trailing the Oakland Athletics, 12-3, in the bottom of the eighth inning when Holt got the ball, and he allowed one hit while throwing six of 10 pitches for strikes.

Holt made history, breaking a Major League Baseball record for slowest pitch — set by the Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz just a day earlier, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Despite the performance, the umpires weren’t interested in checking his glove for sticky stuff.

"Are you sure you sure you don't need to check the glove?" -Brock Holt (probably)



The BrockStar is an absolute gem ?@Rangers | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/LVrfmQvLPR — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) August 7, 2021

Holt has just two other pitching appearances throughout his 10-year career, both in big losses for the Washington Nationals in 2020.