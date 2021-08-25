Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Happy To Be Embraced By Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman hasn’t been in the Boston Bruins organization long, but he quickly was accepted by the city.

Swayman impressed in his 10 regular-season games this season for the Bruins, posting an impressive 1.50 goals-against average to go along with a .945 save percentage. He appeared in one Stanley Cup playoffs game, and will platoon with Linus Ullmark for time between the pipes in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old has been embraced by the city of Boston, and he already is incredibly grateful.

“All I’ve heard about this city ever since I was drafted (was) how much of a hockey community it was,” Swayman told NESN’s Meredith Gorman and Tom Caron during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “And to live that first-hand now, I love this city. I feel like they’ve taken me in as one of their own and I couldn’t be happier about it. It was great. Putting on that spoked-B again, it means so much more than just a hockey player. It’s part of this community and I couldn’t be happier to be part of it.”

A lot of eyes certainly will be on Swayman as he enters his first full season with the Bruins, but it’s clear he already is grateful to just be able to wear the Black and Gold jersey.