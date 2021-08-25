Watch Kiké Hernández Hit Two-Run Homer For Insurance Against Twins

That's a great birthday present

by

Did Kiké Hernández, who turned 30 on Tuesday, wish for a home run for his birthday?

If so, it was granted. Hernández, who was batting leadoff and playing second base for the Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to put Boston ahead 11-8.

Hernández took an 82.4 mph slider from Caleb Thielbar for a 425-foot ride that looked like it was headed for the Mass Pike, but it stopped short with a bounce off an advertisement.

Still, we bet it’s what he wanted for his big day.

