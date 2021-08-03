NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA turns 75 years old this season, and the teams who have been around since Day 1 will be celebrating.

Nike on Tuesday revealed a first look at their new “Classic Edition” jerseys, which commemorate the anniversary of the league and will be worn by just three teams.

The Boston Celtics are among those special clubs, along with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, as the first three teams in the NBA.

If you’ll notice, Golden State’s uniform just says “Warriors” on it. That’s because the franchise originated in Philadelphia in 1946. The Celtics and Knickerbockers were the only teams founded the year of the Basketball Association of America’s inception that have not changed locations or names.

The Celtics’ jersey is simple with the signature Shamrock motif on the side, as they continue to honor the franchise’s rich history. Of course, that’s the point, but Boston fans are craving a little more creativity from Nike on alternates.