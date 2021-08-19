Check Out Cam Newton’s Gameday Outfit For Preseason Week 2

Look good, feel good, play good

by

We’re still in the midst of the NFL preseason, but that doesn’t mean Cam Newton is dialing it back with his gameday attire.

Newton, one of the sharpest dressers in all of sports, lived up to that label Thursday as he rolled into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Patriots quarterback, as he often does, sported a stylish hat along with a pink sweater over his shoulders.

You can watch Newton, as well as several of his New England teammates, arrive for their preseason Week 2 clash against the Eagles in the video below.

Thursday night presents another important test for Newton, who’s currently entrenched in a quarterback battle with rookie Mac Jones. The 2015 NFL MVP on Monday informed the media he hasn’t been told by Bill Belichick that the Patriots’ stating signal-caller job belongs to him.

