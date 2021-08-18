Chris Bassitt Tweets Support For A’s Staff, Family After Getting Hit In Face

NESN Logo Sign In

A scary scene unfolded Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field when Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive during Oakland’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Bassitt was on the ground for several minutes with a towel over his face. He eventually was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. The right-hander will undergo surgery for fractures to his cheekbone and maxilla.

Of course, the important thing is that Bassitt’s vision seems to be OK and that he will make a full recovery.

Bassitt took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his thanks for the support he received since the incident occurred.

“From the bottom of my heart, I?d like to thank the @whitesox and @Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt tweeted from his account. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back!”

There is no timetable for his return to the A’s, but Bassitt does appear to be in good spirits given the circumstances.