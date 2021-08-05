Cowboys Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Hall Of Fame Game Online

NFL football is back.

The Cowboys and the Steelers will square off Thursday night in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The league’s preseason opener will be played in Canton, Ohio.

Dallas missed out on last season’s playoffs, whereas Pittsburgh suffered a Wild Card Round defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Noteworthy players on both sides will sit out the matchup, including quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and Steelers:

When: Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go