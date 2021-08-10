Patriots Training Camp Notes: New Safety Debuts At In-Stadium Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes, observations and takeaways from a lighter Tuesday evening at New England Patriots training camp:

— The Patriots practiced inside Gillette Stadium for the second time this summer. Like last Friday’s simulated game, this session was non-competitive, with players wearing helmets and shells and moving through most drills at half-speed.

— New England made a roster move before practice, releasing running back Tyler Gaffney and signing safety Malik Gant.

Gant, a hard-hitting safety out of Marshall, initially joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent his entire rookie season on New England’s injured reserve. He was cut before training camp last summer when the Patriots needed to purge their roster from 90 players to 80.

Over his final two collegiate seasons, Gant tallied 195 tackles, 15 1/2 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions while ranking first among 2019 draft-eligible safeties in run-stop percentage, per Pro Football Focus. He made his practice debut Tuesday, wearing No. 19.

Gaffney was a roster long shot as the low man in New England’s well-stocked running back room.

— The following players did not participate in practice: