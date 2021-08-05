Mac Jones Believes He’s Quickly Learning Patriots’ Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense can be notoriously complex for newcomers to digest. But Mac Jones believes he’s making progress.

Asked Thursday whether he’s been able to quickly learn New England’s system since joining the team this spring, the rookie quarterback replied: “I think so.”

“I try to put time into it,” he said after the Patriots’ eighth training camp practice. “Whatever I can do to try and make it easier. … You’ve got to study it to learn it. It’s just like school. You’ve got to study hard for the test, so as long as you’re putting in the work, usually it’s fine.”

So far, Jones’ study methods have included watching practice film, hand-drawing plays from the Patriots’ playbook (“I’m a visual learner,” he said) and sending early-morning texts to third-string quarterback Brian Hoyer. His primary focus, he’s said, has been on identifying his inevitable mistakes and ensuring they do not become troublesome habits.

Jones has done a nice job of that this week. After struggling mightily during Tuesday’s practice, he looked good Wednesday and even better Thursday, outperforming incumbent starter Cam Newton in both sessions.

On Thursday, amid heavy rain, Jones completed 15 of 19 passes in competitive full-team drills and delivered the two best throws of the day, deep completions to running back James White and receiver Kristian Wilkerson. The first-round draft pick has seen a larger workload than Newton — who went 5-for-11 Thursday — in each of the last two practices and three of the last four.

Over the last four days of camp, Jones has attempted 64 passes in 11-on-11 drills to Newton’s 39, though the latter has led off nearly every period since the start of spring practice.