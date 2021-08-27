Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Sounds Like Real MVP From QB’s College Training

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones probably wouldn’t be where he now is without Sophie Scott’s help.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s girlfriend played an indispensable role in helping him win the job as Alabama’s starting quarterback for the 2020 season. Jones couldn’t access Alabama’s facilities during part of the COVID-19 pandemic but he continued to work on his craft, and Scott helped him each step of the way.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe explained Friday in a column how she supported Jones:

When the NCAA shut down football facilities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Jones set up a net in the living room of his apartment, gathered a bag of footballs, took them outside and fired passes through an open window to stay sharp. Then after teaching his girlfriend the Alabama playbook, they?d go to the gym at night and set up more nets, and she?d shout out plays so he could make the subsequent checks and deliver more passes. It was all part of his mission to win the starting job in a competition against five-star recruit Bryce Young.

Jones didn’t just win the job in his junior year. He led Alabama to an undefeated season and the national championship, earning himself recognition as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also boosted his draft stock to that of a first-rounder, and the Patriots picked him No. 15 overall.

Jones now is in competition with Cam Newton for the the job as Patriots starter. Jones has impressed teammates and coaches alike with his dedication and already seems to have earned at least the “QB of the future” tag.

If his college career is any indication, Jones won’t rest on that particular laurel. If he tried to do so in New England, Scott surely would be there giving him an extra push and helping hand when necessary.