How Mac Jones Made Strong Case For Starting Job With Cam Newton Out

Then Newton traveled out of state for a “club-approved medical appointment” and flubbed his COVID-19 testing schedule. He tested — and tested negative — but didn’t do so at the Patriots’ team facility, violating NFL rules and triggering a mandatory five-day reentry process.

No practice, no on-site workouts, no in-person meetings. Strictly virtual. Endless first-team reps for the guy trying to take his job.

The Patriots called this a “misunderstanding.” It’s still unclear whether Newton or the team was at fault. But the QB could have avoided the entire ordeal by being vaccinated, as only players who haven’t received their shot(s) are subject to daily testing and these sort of five-day bans. (Wide receiver Cole Beasley currently is serving one in Buffalo after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive.)

Newton’s absence reportedly has caused “frustration” within the Patriots organization, and Belichick acknowledged it created a big opportunity for Jones. It also has spotlighted the danger of having a starting quarterback who is unvaccinated.

Vaccination is a personal choice, as several of Newton’s teammates have noted this week, but one that comes with consequences. The protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA make life much, much, much more difficult for unvaccinated players, and the risk of another situation like this one or Beasley’s occurring mid-season makes Newton a liability.

ABILITY

Our view of the Patriots’ quarterback competition at the outset of training camp was this: For Belichick to willingly start an untested rookie in Week 1, Jones would need to outperform Newton by a wide and undeniable margin this summer. Anywhere close, and he’d start the veteran. No need to rush the youngster onto the field, right?

And Newton has performed well in his second Patriots camp. He’s been more consistent and less prone to mistakes than he was a year ago, when he was playing in an unfamiliar offense surrounded by replacement-level weapons. Belichick has said since April that Newton is the team’s current starter, and the rep distribution in practice and preseason games has confirmed that.

But Belichick never has shut down the notion of a switch. After the draft, he said Newton would start until someone “play(s) better than he does.” Early in camp, moments before giving his latest “Cam is our starting quarterback” declaration, the coach said he was “sure it?ll be a hard decision” to choose which QB ultimately starts the opener.