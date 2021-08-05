NESN Logo Sign In

Could Deshaun Watson finally be on his way out of Houston?

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are in discussion with the Texans to trade for the quarterback, according to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. It doesn’t seem like either side is close to a deal yet, but at least are interested in working something out — despite the plethora of sexual assault allegations against Watson.

“Talks are heating up between Eagles and Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade,” Trapasso tweeted Wednesday. “Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement.”

It’s probably worth nothing neither of the two biggest NFL insiders — ESPN’s Adam Schefter or NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport — reported anything on the Watson front Wednesday night.

Watson apparently has been out of training camp due to ankle and calf injuries the last two practices.

Coincidentally, some of his accusers have taken to media to share graphic behavior he subjected them too while hiring many of them as massage therapists. There’s still a lot of unknowns here as the NFL and law enforcement separately investigate the bizarre and disturbing allegations. Watson had more than 20 civil lawsuits filed against him.

With the elephant in the room addressed, the Eagles have the assets to make a presumably expensive move for a proven young quarterback. Other teams like the Carolina Panthers are rumored to be keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old’s situation as well.