Deshaun Watson Rumors: This Team ‘Keeping An Eye’ On Quarterback

The Houston Texans still haven’t decided what they want to do with Deshaun Watson. At least, it seems that way.

Watson has made clear he wants out as the Texans enter what looks like a full-fledged rebuild. The Texans previously had stated they aren’t keen on honoring that request, and further complicating things is that the quarterback has multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

All of that said, though, it appears one team still is lurking: the Carolina Panthers.

“Per a league source, the Panthers quietly are keeping an eye on Watson,” ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Wednesday. “Yes, they traded for Sam Darnold and picked up his 2022 option. Owner David Tepper nevertheless is committed to finding a long-term franchise quarterback. Watson has the skill to become that guy, and Tepper — who made his money buying low and selling high, could be inclined to make a move if Watson’s contract can be secured at a reasonable amount.”

The Panthers have been linked to Watson for months. Indeed, the addition of Darnold quieted that chatter, but if Carolina has an opportunity to get Watson, then from a pure football standpoint it makes sense they would kick the tires. However, they likely would have to have some sort of assurance that Watson’s legal issues are, or will be, resolved and that he would be available. That’s no sure thing, especially in the short term.

Watson has elected not to hold out of Texans camp, but that’s hardly a sign that he’s content with his situation in Houston.