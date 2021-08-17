Patriots Cut Tight End After Joint Practices To Reach 85-Player Limit

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots jettisoned one player from their injury-depleted tight end group Tuesday.

After completing their second of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots released tight end Troy Fumagalli to reach the NFL’s new 85-man roster limit.

All teams were required to trim their rosters from 90 players to 85 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. New England cut wide receiver Marvin Hall, tight end David Wells, outside linebacker Rashod Berry and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins earlier in the week.

Fumagalli sat out Tuesday’s joint practice with an undisclosed injury. Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Matt LaCosse also missed practice with injuries, leaving second-year pro Devin Asiasi as the team’s only available tight end.

Asiasi likely will be New England’s lone active tight end in Thursday night’s preseason matchup with the Eagles. The Patriots could use fullback Jakob Johnson and/or one of their reserve offensive tackles in that role, as well.

Fumagalli played parts of three seasons for the Denver Broncos before signing with the Patriots in late May. The 26-year-old Wisconsin product played 11 snaps on offense and 13 on special teams in last week’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.

The Patriots must cut their roster to 80 players by next Tuesday before finalizing their initial 53-man roster on Aug. 31.