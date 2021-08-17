Patriots’ Myriad Tight End Injuries Create Opportunity For Devin Asiasi

NESN Logo Sign In

PHILADELPHIA — You know that “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” GIF? The one of Will Smith standing alone in an empty room?

That was Devin Asiasi on Tuesday.

Injuries to Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli left Asiasi as the last man standing in the New England Patriots’ tight end group. He was the only Patriots tight end healthy enough to participate in the team’s second joint practice with the Eagles — and could be the lone player available at his position for Thursday night’s preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

As such, Asiasi rarely left the field Tuesday, playing 15 of the Patriots’ 18 total snaps in 11-on-11 drills.

“We’ve got a couple guys down, but I’ve just got to step up and play my role,” Asiasi said. “Knowing what I’ve got to do out there, knowing how to execute and all that. It’s just stepping up and playing ball at the end of the day.”

Henry suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday and has yet to return to practice, though he did don full pads the last two days for rehab workouts with strength coach Moses Cabrera. Smith watched both joint practices in sweats after injuring his ankle on Sunday.

LaCosse, the third man in New England’s tight end hierarchy behind those two free agent additions, was knocked out of Monday’s practice and wasn’t spotted Tuesday. Fumagalli was an observer Tuesday, sidelined with an undisclosed injury. The Patriots also placed Dalton Keene on injured reserve last weekend and cut David Wells.