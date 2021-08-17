Rhamondre Stevenson Building Confidence In Patriots Backfield

NESN Logo Sign In

PHILADELPHIA — Rhamondre Stevenson’s 91-yard touchdown run last Thursday set off a raucous celebration on the New England Patriots’ sideline.

Cam Newton, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne had played their final snaps hours earlier, but when Stevenson raced down the sideline, leaving multiple Washington Football Team defenders in his wake, all six rushed toward the end zone to congratulate the rookie running back.

As much as the run itself, that reaction gave Stevenson a jolt of confidence as he prepares for his first NFL season.

“It just made me feel a lot more comfortable and confident just because my teammates believed in me and they all were proud of me,” the fourth-round draft pick said after Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles. “It was just a great feeling.”

Stevenson was the first Patriots running back to rush for 100 yards in a preseason game since LeGarrette Blount in 2013. And his 91-yard dash — which the Oklahoma product said he’ll remember “for the rest of (his) life” — wasn’t his only notable contribution.

On his third carry, Stevenson ran through one tackle and sidestepped another before being dragged down by three defenders for a 9-yard gain. A few plays later, he bulldozed WFT linebacker David Mayo and Patriots tackle Justin Herron to pick up a first down on third-and-1. He capped that drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.