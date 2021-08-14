Patriots Mailbag: Who’s On The Bubble Ahead Of First Roster Deadline?

That’s not to say Stevenson can’t or won’t become a real contributor in Year 1. But don’t be shocked if he still winds up receiving the Patriots’ traditional rookie redshirt.

thoughts on Uche and Dugger perfomances, and does this hurt Barmore’s ability to get regular playing time? Just not being able to play

I have high expectations for Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger this season, and I thought both got off to good starts Thursday night. Uche had the more impactful night, making his presence felt as a pass rusher while seeing reps at both outside linebacker and inside linebacker. No need to worry about the injury that ended his outing, either; Uche spoke with reporters after the game and said he felt “terrific.”

Dugger allowed a long completion to tight end Logan Thomas on New England’s second defensive series but was clean thereafter. He later blanketed Temmarick Hemingway on a deep ball that was broken up by Myles Bryant. Man-to-man coverage was Dugger’s biggest weakness as a rookie, so I’ll be looking for improvement from the promising Lenoir-Rhyne product in that area.

As for rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, it would have been nice to see him on the field Thursday — he dressed but didn’t play after missing practice time with a nagging foot injury — but he should have a role in this defense if he’s healthy. Barmore has looked like beast at times in training camp, especially during 1-on-1 drills.

Does the Patriots DEF have enough talent or ability to apply a strong pass rush? #CoxTalks

I think you’re going to see a much-improved Patriots pass rush this season. Their third-down package could be Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower and Uche, with someone like Barmore filling the D-tackle spot. That’s miles better than last year, when the Patriots, out of necessity, were using guys like Derek Rivers and Shilique Calhoun in those groupings.

Is it me, or is the backup O line really shaky?

Yeah, it’s not great. Outside of the seemingly locked-in top seven (the five starters plus Ted Karras and Justin Herron), the only O-lineman who’s stood out positively to me is James Ferentz. He’s been a surprisingly tough matchup in training camp 1-on-1s and had a solid night Thursday, playing nearly the entire game at center and allowing just one pressure, per Pro Football Focus.

Right now, I’d peg Ferentz as the favorite to land the eighth roster spot in this group, especially with Karras and starter David Andrews both banged up. If the Patriots want to keep an additional tackle, Korey Cunningham probably would be the choice, though he hasn’t looked particularly impressive this summer.

Do you think they?ll get a deal done with Stephon Gilmore?

I do. Because they’ll be in serious trouble if they don’t. The dropoff from Gilmore to Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams or Michael Jackson would be massive, and if the Patriots weren’t confident they could keep their superstar corner, you have to imagine they’d have done more to bolster their depth behind him.

I also don’t sense any real acrimony between Gilmore and the Patriots. Gilmore has been rehabbing at the facility daily since training camp began, and his family even visited the stadium last week for one of the team’s evening practices. I believe the sides will reach an agreement in time for the season opener.

If you consider how well Judon and Perkins played, combined with Van Noy?s return and overall depth at the position, do you see a Winovich trade as a possibility?

It’s possible, yeah. The Patriots have so many talented edge rushers on their roster right now, and Winovich continues to lose ground as his stint on the PUP list drags on. He’s now missed 12 training camp practices and counting, plus the one game. I still think Winovich provides value as a rotational pass rusher and core special teamer, but the Patriots could view him as a luxury in an overstocked position group.