Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over.

The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction.

Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the team two weeks ago after QB Jarrett Stidham underwent back surgery. He participated in nine training camp practices, logging only a handful of competitive reps as the fourth-string option behind Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

Newton and Jones are competing for the starting job. Hoyer has worked mostly with the scout team.

Stidham has spent all of camp on the physically unable to perform list and reportedly is expected to be sidelined until late October. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick attended practice Sunday for the first time this summer, watching from the sideline in sweats.

Dolegala’s release created an open spot on the Patriots’ 90-man roster. They could use it to sign an additional long snapper with Joe Cardona reportedly expected to miss time with an injury. Tight end Hunter Henry also suffered a shoulder injury Sunday that could sideline him into the preseason.

New England is scheduled to practice Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.