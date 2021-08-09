Hunter Henry Injury: Here’s Concerning Update On Patriots Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re not sure what to make of the latest Hunter Henry injury update.

The New England Patriots tight end suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. The issue might not be serious, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, but it could force Henry to miss preseason action.

“Patriots TE Hunter Henry injured his shoulder in Sunday’s practice, and is having an MRI, per a source,” Reiss tweeted Monday morning. “While initial indications are that the injury doesn’t appear serious, the injury is painful and Henry could miss time in the preseason.”

The good news, of course, is that Henry seemingly avoided a serious injury.

However, the Patriots spent a lot of money on the 26-year-old, who has missed significant time during his NFL career due to injuries. That he already is dealing with a “painful” shoulder ailment certainly is cause for concern.

Plus, Henry needs to be on the field as much as possible to develop chemistry not just with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones, but also with fellow star tight end Jonnu Smith. New England signed both players with the intention of deploying a dual-tight end attack that gives opposing defenses nightmares.

The Patriots will open their preseason schedule Thursday against the Washington Football Team. Whether New England will play its projected starters, including Henry, was unclear as of Monday morning.