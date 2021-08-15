Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Shares Updates On Three Sidelined Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox seem like they’re rounding into form from a health and performance standpoint, but they’re not fully on the mend yet.

Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber both have returned to action, but Danny Santana, Christian Arroyo and Darwinzon Hernandez are among those still out.

Santana has been on the 10-day injured list since July 22 due to a groin strain. Arroyo, who has had awful injury luck this season, is out with a hamstring injury sustained July 18th.

Arroyo and Santana have been on a similar timeline, and that will remain the case into this week.

“They’re running the bases today,” Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday morning over Zoom. “We’ll have a little workout tomorrow here at Fenway with Danny and Christian, and the goal is for them to go somewhere from Tuesday to Thursday. We’ll see how they react, but that’s the goal, for them to go on a rehab assignment this week.”

Hernandez, meanwhile, has been out since July 31 due to a strained oblique. That’s a challenging injury to come back from, especially in baseball, and Cora suggested that things aren’t moving expeditiously.

“It’s slow, a little bit,” Cora said. “He’s played catch to 80 feet, he’ll do the same thing today. I don’t expect him to start a rehab assignment soon. He’s where he should be with his process. Little by little he’s getting better, but nothing off the mound for a while.”