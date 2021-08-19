NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are continuing their slump as the New York Yankees pull together their best baseball of the season.

As a result, the Red Sox have allowed the Yankees to pull ahead in the American League East for the first time all season thanks to a three-game sweep in New York that was capped off by a 5-2 loss Wednesday.

“They pitched better than us, they hit better than us and they played better defense than us. It’s that simple,” Alex Cora said after the loss via Zoom.

“I tell you that, it’s very quiet in the clubhouse, and understandably so. It’s a different feeling than early in the season when we came here and we did what we did. All that stuff is in the past, you know? It’s part of the season, we still put ourselves in a position that we control what we can do the rest of the season and then playing in October, but obviously, we have to be better and they know it.”

The Yankees have taken 16 of their last 20 games to creep up in the division while the Red Sox have been on a much different trajectory. Boston now is six games back from the first place Tampa Bay Rays and, out of playoff contention if the season ended Wednesday.

Since the trade deadline, the Red Sox have dropped nine of 13 games since. Naturally, newly acquired first baseman Anthony Rizzo made two plays late to win the game for New York.

Despite the loss, and having made no blockbuster deals, the Red Sox know what they’re capable of.