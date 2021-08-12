Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck Falters, Bullpen Unravels In Rays Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

When it officially was revealed that Tanner Houck would be returning to the Red Sox rotation (days before Chris Sale is due to debut after Tommy John surgery), Xander Bogaerts had what was likely a common reaction.

“Help is on the way,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s game.

And for much of his outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Houck looked like the pitcher that Bogaerts was counting on. The Rays did score one run in the third inning, but it wasn’t credited to Houck, so as far as his line was concerned, he held first-place Tampa scoreless through five innings while fanning eight.

Throughout the beginning of his outing, Houck was playing with a four-pitch arsenal, and surprisingly throwing splitters — a pitch he previously has acknowledged the importance of. He threw 11 splitters, far surpassing his previous game-high of four, according to Red Sox Stats on Twitter.

“The splitter’s been that pitch where I’ve worked so hard at it, that I want to go out there and take it into the game and use it,” Houck said after the game over Zoom. “Today was one of those days where I felt really confident with it in the bullpen and I rolled with it out into the game.”

But life came at Houck fast on a tropical day at Fenway Park. He went out for the sixth inning to face the top of the Rays’ order for a third time. Brandon Lowe singled, Wander Franco hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz doubled to start things off. Houck promptly was pulled.

The three hits came on varieties of fastballs. Still, Alex Cora was pleased with Houck’s performance. The 25-year-old finished with three earned runs on six hits, striking out eight through five innings.