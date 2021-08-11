Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez Starts In Unfamiliar Position

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are trying something different in order to beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox utility man Marwin Gonzalez starts and bats seventh for Wednesday’s matchup with the Rays, the second game of the Boston-Tampa series. Alex Cora has used Gonzalez primarily as an infielder, but the 32-year-old will start in left field for the first time since June 28.

The Red Sox hope the lineup shuffle will lift them over the Rays, whose win Tuesday in the series opener increased their lead atop the American League East standings to five games over Boston.

Joining Gonzalez in the outfield are right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who moves up from seventh to second in Boston’s batting order, and center fielder Jarren Duran, who’ll bat ninth.

Kiké Hernández plays second base and bats leadoff. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers bat third, and fourth, respectively, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez following them at the plate.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki starts in place of Christian Vázquez. Bobby Dalbec also returns from a day off. He’ll play first base and bat eighth.

Nathan Eovaldi starts on the mound for the Red Sox. He looks to bounce back from his last outing, during which he allowed a season high seven runs against the Toronto Blue Jays.