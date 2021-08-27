Watch Bobby Dalbec Hit Second Homer Of Night For Red Sox Vs. Twins

Bobby Dalbec really wanted his Red Sox to beat the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

He took matters into his own hands. After launching a second-inning home run to put Boston on the board 3-0, Dalbec furthered a big lead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Red Sox a 12-2 advantage.

While his earlier home run went 410 feet, the second bomb just barely cleared the lip of the Green Monster, sailing to a stop at 381 feet after coming off the bat at 22 degrees.

Still, a home run is a home run.

