Watch Rhamondre Stevenson Run For 91-Yard Touchdown For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Folks, he’s done it again.

Rhamondre Stevenson widened the New England Patriots’ lead in the fourth quarter in their preseason debut against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Stevenson already accounted for the Pats’ first TD of the game, and he made it two when he ran for 91 yards to the house to make it a 21-13 game. The extra point by Quinn Nordin put New England up 22-13 in the fourth with just over a minute to play.

Check it out:

We think Patriots fans will like this kid.

