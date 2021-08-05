USWNT Earns Olympic Bronze Medal On Thrilling Win Over Australia

NESN Logo Sign In

The USWNT won’t leave Japan empty-handed.

Team USA beat Australia 4-3 on Thursday in the bronze medal game of the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals to help the USWNT end their run in the competition on a high note. Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik netted for an Australia team, which was seeking its first Olympic medal in women’s soccer.

Rapinoe scored her first goal of the game in the eighth minute directly off a corner kick.

After Kerr tied the game in the 17th minute, Rapinoe struck home a volley in the 21st to put Team USA ahead once again.

Lloyd increased Team USA’s lead to 3-1 with a goal just before halftime. She scored again in the 51st minute, giving the USWNT a 4-1 advantage and setting a U.S. record with her 10th career Olympic goal.