Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays.

Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.

Following Saturday night’s loss, Bogaerts discussed the importance of avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Rays.

“Yeah, tomorrow, I know there’s still two months of baseball left but for us, it’s huge,” Bogaerts said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “We’re playing the guys that are neck-and-neck with us in the division. These guys, I mean, they’ve been swinging the bat pretty good these last three games. I think the game they beat the Yankees, also was a pretty big score. They’ve been swinging the bat pretty well. Tonight, I feel like it was a back-and-forth game until that inning that got away.

” ? I know there’s two months left, but we need a win tomorrow.”

Boston will look to get back on track when it takes the field Sunday night at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox with Shane McClanahan toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay.