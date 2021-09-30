Atlantic Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2021-22 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021-22 NHL season is right around the corner, and after a year of weirdness, one of the most familiar things, the typical division alignment, is back again.

That, obviously, means the Atlantic Division is back together, and it promises to be a powerhouse, perhaps the toughest of the four. It features the reigning Stanley Cup champions, as well as the runner-up and a cast of bona fide contenders.

So, let’s take a look at where each team stands. We have them in order based on where we think the standings will shake out, so there’s a prediction aspect to this, too.

Tampa Bay Lightning (Odds to win division: +210)

Notable additions: Corey Perry, Zach Bogosian, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Brian Elliott

Notable subtractions: Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, David Savard, Luke Schenn, Mitchell Stephens, Curtis McIlhenny

Outlook: Soaring over the salary cap last season worked out just fine for the Lightning, but that forced them to part with a lot of impactful players this offseason — most notably all of their stellar third line. Guess what, though? They’re still going to be great. Much of their top-six remains intact, as well as the bulk of their defense. Anchoring all of that is a top netminder in Andrei Vasilevskiy. There were key losses this offseason, to be sure, but many were around the margins. This will be a good team.

Florida Panthers (Odds to win division: +425)

Notable additions: Joe Thornton, Sam Reinhart

Notable subtractions: Anton Stralman, Keith Yandle, Brett Connolly, Chris Driedger, Nikita Gusev, Vinnie Hinostroza, Riley Stillman, Lucas Wallmark, Alexander Wennberg

Outlook: You can look at their first-round exit last season and say they underperformed, but they gave the Lightning a good fight. This is a team on the rise, and the Sam Reinhart and Joe Thornton additions will help them continue to be a potent offensive group, as they long have. However, the same questions remain: Do they have the goaltending, and will the defense come around? We think there’s enough there.