Ben Simmons Drama: Doc Rivers Really Wants Star To Return To 76ers

Ben Simmons might not get his way.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday the star point guard wants the team to trade him. However, Rivers cites his vast experience in professional sports as reason to believe Simmons’ exit is no forgone conclusion.

“It was a good conversation, and he gave his reasons, which we obviously didn’t agree with,” Rivers told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.” “I think in sports ? there have been so many times this has happened that hasn’t been reported, and the guy comes back. So we’re going to go through it. We’re always going to do what’s best for the team. But I can tell you up front we would love to get Ben back and if we can we’d love to do that. Ben has a long contract, so it’s in our hands, and we want him back.”

Simmons’ future in Philly has been in doubt since June when his woeful shooting contributed to the Sixers’ elimination from the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The 76ers reportedly have set a sky-high asking price for Simmons, and no team has met their demands yet.

With Simmons determined never to play another game for Philadelphia and reportedly threatening to hold out of training camp, it will take much more than Rivers’ apparent desire to actually bring back the three-time All-Star into the fold.

But at least the NBA community now knows for sure where Simmons, Rivers and the 76ers stand on the matter.