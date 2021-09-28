NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are keeping a good chunk of their personnel the same in preseason game No. 2, but there are a healthy dose of changes, as well.

After beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout in their first preseason game, the Bruins will travel to New York to face the Rangers for the second exhibition.

Boston will be employing the compelling fourth line it’s used early on in camp of Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar. Jack Studnicka, Zach Senyshyn, Mike Reilly and Brady Lyle also will make their preseason debuts Tuesday night.

Bruins fans will get their first look at Linus Ullmark, who is one of three goalies Boston is bringing to Broadway.

A lot of these B’s haven’t played on lines together in training camp so far. As such, much of this is our best guess based on who skated where against the Caps, then choosing best fits from there. So, at least for the Bruins, take things with a pinch of salt.

That said, here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins-Rangers game.

BOSTON BRUINS

Anton Blidh–Jack Studnicka–Jesper Froden

Samuel Asselin–Oskar Steen–Fabian Lysell

Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Matt Filipe–Cam Hughes–Zach Senyshyn

Joona Koppanen