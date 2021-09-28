The Boston Bruins are keeping a good chunk of their personnel the same in preseason game No. 2, but there are a healthy dose of changes, as well.
After beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout in their first preseason game, the Bruins will travel to New York to face the Rangers for the second exhibition.
Boston will be employing the compelling fourth line it’s used early on in camp of Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar. Jack Studnicka, Zach Senyshyn, Mike Reilly and Brady Lyle also will make their preseason debuts Tuesday night.
Bruins fans will get their first look at Linus Ullmark, who is one of three goalies Boston is bringing to Broadway.
A lot of these B’s haven’t played on lines together in training camp so far. As such, much of this is our best guess based on who skated where against the Caps, then choosing best fits from there. So, at least for the Bruins, take things with a pinch of salt.
That said, here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins-Rangers game.
BOSTON BRUINS
Anton Blidh–Jack Studnicka–Jesper Froden
Samuel Asselin–Oskar Steen–Fabian Lysell
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Matt Filipe–Cam Hughes–Zach Senyshyn
Joona Koppanen
Mike Reilly–John Moore
Jack Ahcan–Brady Lyle
Urho Vaakanainen–Tyler Lewington
Nick Wolff
Linus Ullmark
Kyle Keyser
Jeremy Brodeur
NEW YORK RANGERS
Artemi Panarin–Ryan Strome–Kaapo Kakko
Sammy Blais–Kevin Rooney–Ryan Reaves
Brennan Othmann–Greg McKegg–Lauri Pajuniemi
Tim Gettinger–Justin Richards–Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller–Jacob Trouba
Anthony Bitetto–Libor Hajek
Zac Jones–Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Tyler Wall