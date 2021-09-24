NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand and Torey Krug loved throwing friendly jabs at one another during their time with the Boston Bruins, and that hasn’t stopped just because they’re on different teams.

Krug, now on the St. Louis Blues, and Marchand constantly chirped each other about who was taller and had back-and-forth “beef” on Twitter, something he very much enjoyed. Well, the Boston Bruins forward kept the love going Thursday night.

“Spittin’ Chiclets” posted a photo of Krug and fellow Blues defenseman Colton Parayko on the ice during training camp. The height difference can’t be ignored, with Krug being listed at 5-foot-9 and Parayko at 6-foot-6.

Marchand saw this as an opportunity to pick up where he and Krug left off in their social media battle.

“Krugs jersey number is his height,” Marchand wrote, referencing the No. 47 Krug wears.

Marchand is no giant himself, also being listed at 5-foot-9. And while we may never know whether Marchand or Krug is taller, it’s nice to see there’s no love lost between the two.