Can Mac Jones Throw Deep Ball? Why Ex-Patriots Coach Believes QB Surely Can

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is just two games into his NFL career, and people already are questioning his arm strength.

Charlie Weis finds that ridiculous.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator explained Tuesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio why he believes the rookie quarterback can throw the ball downfield effectively. In short, Jones has done so at each step in his career and he only hasn’t aired it out in New England because he’s too busy playing situational football, according to Weis.

“You haven’t noticed the quarterback, which is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Weis said. “He just goes out there and completes 3/4 of his passes like he did his whole career, like he did at Alabama and doesn’t turn the ball over. And (he) throws it to the right guy. What more do you want?”

Although Jones has the NFL’s sixth-highest completion percentage at 73.9%, he ranks 22nd in passing yards with 467 and 30th in yards per completion with 9.2. The small, two-week sample size isn’t the only reason Weis has no worries about Jones’ ability to throw the deep ball, as the QB merely is sticking to New England’s game plan.

“… That’s exactly how you play in New England: take what the defense gives you. You look downfield, they’re backing off and playing soft, and you’ve got check-downs, guys in diagonals, in the flats, guys on the five- or six-yard route that are all by themselves. Go ahead and throw it to them. You don’t have to go slinging the ball downfield right off the bat.

“Did you watch Alabama play when he was the quarterback? DeVonta Smith was the Heisman Trophy winner. Why do you think he was the Heisman Trophy winner? Somebody was throwing him the ball. What do you think every pass was five yards?