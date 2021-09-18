NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale hasn’t received the jab, but he got the job done.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher told reporters Friday night he hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to date. Sale on Friday returned from the Red Sox’s COVID-19 Related Injured List to earn the win in Boston’s 7-1 victory over the Orioles. He revealed his unvaccinated status afterward.

“No. I’m not,” Sale said in a postgame video conference when asked whether he was vaccinated.

Sale first contracted COVID-19 in January. He tested positive again earlier this month. Sale on Friday claimed he was asymptomatic in both instances.

“I’ve had it twice now and both times wouldn’t have known,” he said.

Sale missed one start due to his latest bout of COVID-19. He described how he managed to stay fit and sharp during his quarantine period.

“I felt like I was making another rehab start with a new team,” Sale joked about Friday’s start. “It was kind of weird not being around and doing all of my baseball activity at the house. It was different for mid-season anyways, but I got all the work I needed to get in. I was lucky enough (and) had people bringing stuff to my house: whether it be weights, jump ropes, heck, I even got a portable mound from Babson (College). So it worked out well.”