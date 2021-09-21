NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson has the skill set and the athleticism to make truly jaw-dropping plays on the football field.

But as the Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and Jets made clear, a quarterback doesn’t need to be flashy to be successful.

Wilson tried to do too much in his second career NFL start and ultimately faced the consequences. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick threw four interceptions and was sacked four times as New York suffered a 19-point loss at home to New England.

Wilson was the focal point of Colin Cowherd’s “3-Word Game” for Patriots-Jets, and “The Herd” host offered direct instruction to the 22-year-old.

“Patriots at Jets: Major jet lag,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1. “Zach Wilson, quarterback, first player in the last 30 years to throw three picks in his first five attempts. Stop showing off. Stop doing Johnny Manziel. Take the easy completions.”

Wilson’s Week 2 counterpart, Mac Jones, didn’t do anything special at MetLife Stadium. The Alabama product completed 73% of his 30 pass attempts, but only for 186 yards with no touchdowns. That said, Jones once again did not turn the ball over and in turn put the Patriots in a position to win.

Given his draft billing, high ceiling and the Jets’ long-standing issues under center, Wilson probably feels pressure to dazzle on a weekly basis. But the young QB probably will do well for himself and his team by heeding Cowherd’s advice.