Did Dolphins Seriously Just Throw Screen Pass In Their Own End Zone?

Quantity may not amount to quality when it comes to the Miami Dolphins having two offensive coordinators this season.

Because why else would they call for a screen pass in their own end zone?

Things ended exactly as you might predict them to when the Dolphins had the ball at their own one-yard-line on first-and-10 at the end of the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The pass to Jaylen Waddle was completed behind the line of scrimmage, and Casey Hayward didn’t hesitate to take him down hard for the safety.

That's 2 and the ball ?@show_case29 was all over that for the safety.#MIAvsLV | Live on CBS pic.twitter.com/H4AbJkxw6b — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 26, 2021

Hopefully for Miami, the game doesn’t come down to those two points.