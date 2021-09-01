Ex-NFL QB Offers Reason To Believe Mac Jones Has Patriots’ Full Trust

NESN Logo Sign In

The timing of the New England Patriots’ handing the reins of their offense to Mac Jones might speak as loudly as the decision itself.

Former NFL quarterback-turned NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes starting the season with the rookie quarterback under center, instead of waiting a few weeks or months, proves the Patriots trust him fully. With the Patriots set to face the Brian Flores-led Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Simms was expecting New England to roll with veteran Cam Newton. Simms must have been as surprised as anyone when the Patriots cut Newton on Tuesday, handing Jones the job of starting quarterback. After all, most assumed throughout training camp and preseason Newton, 32, had a better handle on New England’s system than Jones, 22, who would need more time to master it.

It turns out that might not have been the case.

“One reason I thought the Patriots would stick with Cam Newton for Week 1,” Simms wrote in a tweet. “…the Dolphins defensive coaches are from New England and know that offensive system as well as any opponent. Speaks to how much trust Bill Belichick has in Mac Jones.”

The Patriots seemingly favor Jones’ apparent grasp of their offseason over Newton’s and his accompanying unpredictability. Perhaps it will be a storyline to watch Sept. 12 during the Patriots-Dolphins matchup.

Given Miami’s familiarity with the Patriots offense — Flores spent 11 years in New England’s organization — Week 1 undoubtedly will pose a stiff test to the offense Jones now leads.