Giants Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

NESN Logo Sign In

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with an NFC East showdown in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Football Team will host the New York Giants on Thursday night, four days after both teams suffered season-opening home losses. Washington was edged out by the Los Angeles Chargers, while New York suffered a two-touchdown defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

WFT, who will start Taylor Heinicke under center in place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 41.

Here’s how to watch the New York-Washington matchup online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network