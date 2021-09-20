How Bill Belichick Felt About Mac Jones Pushing Damien Harris Into End Zone

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones helped the Patriots score a touchdown Sunday afternoon, but not with a throw or a quarterback keeper.

The rookie signal-caller joined the swarm of bodies that came together as Damien Harris tried to finish off arguably the most powerful run of the 2021 NFL season to date. Jones’ third-quarter push appeared to help move his fellow Alabama product over the goal line for six, which effectively served as the dagger in New England’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Harris appreciated the assistance, but understanding Jones’ importance to the Patriots, he hopes the 2021 first-rounder doesn’t get in the mix like that again. Bill Belichick, on the other hand, had no qualms with Jones’ physicality.

“I don’t know how much help Damien needed, but again, Mac is a competitive guy and love to see his competitive spirit come out … it’s really probably a good thing,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The push to paydirt wasn’t the only Week 2 instance of Jones veering from standard quarterback play. After Marcus Maye appeared to recover a fumble, the first-year QB didn’t think twice as he tried to rip the football away from the Jets safety.